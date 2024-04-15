Traffic stop in Grand Traverse leads to search warrant of drug house, troopers say

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — On April 12 around 3 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Traverse City Post stopped a vehicle for a moving violation on North Keystone Road near Hammond in Garfield Township.

The driver, a 38-year-old woman from Muskegon, was in possession of a baggie containing approximately 2 grams of cocaine, troopers said.

She was placed under arrest for possession of cocaine, troopers said. A passenger of the vehicle, a 38-year-old man from Muskegon, was released from the scene.

During the traffic stop, troopers were able to obtain enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant of a home in Garfield Township for distributing narcotics, they said.

During the execution of the search warrant, an occupant of the residence, a 41-year-old woman, was found to have an outstanding warrant for contempt of court related to prior drug charges, troopers said. During the search of her home, troopers seized cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl, troopers said. There were also spoons with crack cocaine on them, baking soda, a box of small plastic baggies, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia items, they said.

The woman was arrested for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and fentanyl and maintaining a drug house, troopers said.

A 47-year-old Traverse City man was also inside the residence and arrested for a probation violation, troopers reported.

The case remains under investigation.