Otsego Co. man arrested for shooting firearm while drunk, troopers say

By Michigan State Police

OTSEGO COUNTY — On the evening of April 14, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post were sent to the area of Finnegan Road and Turtle Lake Road in Chester Township for a report of a person discharging a firearm in an unsafe and reckless manner.

Troopers said they spoke with a woman at a residence in the area. She told them she was shooting her newly purchased .22 rifle because she needed to sight it in, troopers said.

Through further investigation, troopers found a man hiding inside of the house, they said. He was a known felon and highly intoxicated, troopers said.

It was found that he was the one who had been discharging the firearm, troopers said.

The man voluntarily submitted to a preliminary breath test and was found to over three times the legal limit for driving, troopers said.

The man was arrested and sent to Otsego County Jail on charges of felony firearms, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, reckless discharge of a firearm, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.