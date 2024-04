TRAVERSE CITY — National Cherry Festival Executive Director Kat Paye announced the latest music act to kick off opening day of the 98th National Cherry Festival.

The Stone Temple Pilots will perform on Saturday, June 29 on the Pepsi Bayside Music Stage, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, April 19.

Tickets cost $70 for reserved seating and $50 for general admission.