Midland County Habitat for Humanity ReStore hosts an electronic recycling event

If you’re unsure what to do with outdated electronics, the Midland County Habitat for Humanity is offering a solution for Earth Day.

The mid-Michigan restore is partnering with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) to host an E-Recycling Event free to the community. Recycle old electronics from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at the ReStore located at 1703 S Saginaw Rd, Midland, MI 48640.

This event will help the community divert electronic waste from local landfills by collecting acceptable electronics. Acceptable items include: LCD TVs , CRT monitors, TVs, printers/scanners, cable boxes/routers, mobile devices and tablets, networking equipment, game systems & accessories, consumer electronics, DVD players/VCRs, audio equipment, household electronics, computers, laptops, servers, and items with an electrical cord. Organizers request participants remove all personal information prior to donation or for an additional fee of $10 the hard drive can be destroyed.

There is a suggested donation of a non-perishable food donation for the Midland County Emergency Food Pantry Network for each electronic turned in. Suggested Items: cereal spaghetti, spaghetti sauce peanut butter, jam, canned fruits, noodles, pasta, tuna helpers, hamburger helpers, oatmeal, crackers, soup, ketchup and other condiments, cooking oil, Jello or pudding.

“This partnership with EGLE will help local residents protect the planet through responsible recycling.” said Jennifer Chappel President and CEO of Midland County Habitat for Humanity. “Habitat builds safe, affordable housing, which can only be sustainable in healthy environments and communities. Partnering with other organizations and community organizations to host this event will revitalize our community and help keep e-waste and related toxic substances from landfills and water streams. We are thankful to the Midland County Emergency Food Pantry and EGLE for helping us host this event.”

This event will be held rain or shine. ReStore resale outlets provide an environmentally and socially responsible way to keep good, reusable materials out of the waste stream while providing funding for Habitat’s community improvement work. Through ReStore donations, millions of pounds have been diverted from the landfill. When an electronic item cannot be reused, it is best to recycle.

To learn more about Midland County Habitat for Humanity and the ReStore, go to midlandhabitat.org.