Billy Joel concert cut short Sunday night by CBS

After weeks of anticipation, Sunday night’s CBS special of Billy Joel’s 100th show at Madison Square Garden was unfortunately cut short.

This sharp transition and cut in the special programming was not a decision made by anyone at 9&10. In fact, this happened to CBS affiliates across the country.

We have reached out to CBS for a statement on the matter, and when this special will be re-airing in its entirety.

Advertisement

We are sorry Billy Joel fans did not get to enjoy this wonderful achievement, and we will update when or if there is a re-airing.

Thank you for always watching 9&10!