Adopt A Pet: Adult cats make low-key affectionate companions

This week, TC Paws Cat Rescue discusses the importance and value of adopting adult cats. Yes, we all know that kittens are adorable but they are also a lot of work both due to their energy levels and their needs as they are growing. An adult cat still acts like a kitten, but has already been through the process and is typically more relaxed and ready to adapt to your home and schedule.

Opal - TC Paws Cat Rescue

This month TC Paws Cat Rescue brings in Adorable Adoptable OPAL who is a senior kitty looking for her forever home. As you can see above Opal is a gorgeous and loving older lady who just wants a warm couch to snuggle on. If you want a best friend that low maintenance but will give you the best welcome home, adopt Opal.

Another two adult cats available for adoption are Duma:

Duma - TC Paws Cat Rescue

And Todd:

Todd - TC Paws Cat Rescue

For more information or to bring any of these beautiful cats home visit the TC Paws Cat Rescue website.