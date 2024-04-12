WexExpress prepares to launch new rider app

WexExpress in Cadillac is getting ready to debut a new app for riders.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was on hand Friday for a ribbon cutting highlighting the first of its kind app here in Michigan.

It was made possible thanks to funding in last year’s state budget.

The app works similar to Uber or Lyft, allowing riders to book trips, track their ride and pay fares. Similar apps are currently being developed for other transit authorities across the state.

“The needs in northern Michigan are different than the needs in downtown Grand Rapids and the needs in Marquette for that matter, and the ability to access something like Uber is just not present, and that’s why this is a solution that is community driven and is part of our goal to make sure everyone is connected,” said Whitmer.

The new app should be available to download and use on April 22nd.