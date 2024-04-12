Manistee firefighters responding to garage fire find man’s body inside

MANISTEE — The Manistee Fire Department said a dead body was found in a garage fire on Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the single-car garage fire at Fourth and Spruce around 6:30 p.m.

They say fire was coming through the roof, and a pickup truck next to the garage was also on fire. After getting the flames under control, firefighters searched the garage, where they found the man’s body.

Manistee Police, the Manistee County Medical Examiner and the State Fire Investigator are working to determine the cause of the fire and the man’s death.

No first responders were injured during the incident.