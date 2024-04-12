Governor Whitmer in Cadillac for the Governor's Breakfast

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in Cadillac Friday morning to meet with local leaders, businesses, and area students for the 46th Annual Governor’s Breakfast.

Close to 1,000 people came out to be a part of the event at the Wexford Civic Center.

The event celebrates local accomplishments, highlights students, and recognizes businesses.

Governor Whitmer addressed the crowd, talking about education, affordable housing and ways to attract and retain young people.

She said the decisions lawmakers make now will impact the younger generations the most.

“Lansing can feel very far away from a community like Cadillac. And so being connected and understanding what’s important to people is the most important thing any governor needs to do. And so, I love coming to this breakfast. I love listening to the students. I love the opportunity to engage and to understand what’s happening here on the ground and how can I be helpful as governor,” said Whitmer.

3 local students were able to ask the governor questions that were important to them.

Whitmer stressed the importance of the younger generation in leadership roles and told them her office is trying to ensure their voices are heard.