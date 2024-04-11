TCNewTech University Showdown coming to Traverse City

An exciting opportunity for five startups in traverse city. All five will be healthcare technology start-ups and will compete at the TCNewTech University Showdown which is hosted by 20Fathoms.

Each one of them which are all student owned and early stage will give a presentation at the event Each one will be related to rural health care innovation which is the theme for this year’s Northern Michigan Startup Week.

“There are several reasons that we’re hosting this event,” says 20Fathoms Director of Marketing and Communications Keri Amlotte. “One is to highlight all of the great innovation coming out of Michigan universities. Another is to support the next generation of entrepreneurs here in Michigan. And then third, to showcase the entrepreneurship ecosystem that’s building here in Traverse City and across the state of Michigan.”

This event is On April 23rd, from 4 to 7 PM at the City Opera House in Traverse City will also be free to the public.









Dialysis Innovations - CORE (COnnecting REsearch)

Karthik Ramani & Ethan Marshall (University of Michigan)

CORE is an innovative accessible, user-friendly software platform that democratizes clinical trials by promoting DEI using machine learning technologies which matches the participant with the clinical trial sponsor thus increasing recruitment and retention, resulting in more robust outcomes while significantly reducing cost.

Intero Biosystems Inc.

Charlie Childs & Madeline Eiken (University of Michigan)

Intero Biosystems is a biotech company specializing in the creation of organoid platforms for drug discovery and development. Their product is a novel stem cell-derived Human Intestinal Organoid, the first of its kind to contain many functional cell and tissue types found in the native intestine, mimicking the human intestine “in a dish.”

MinaRosa

Jingjing (Lily) Li & Ana Timoficiuc (University of Michigan)

MinaRosa™ is a women-led health biotech start-up that offers a portable and private light-therapy solution for urinary tract infections (UTIs) as a medication alternative to empower all people, especially women for whom antibiotics are ineffective, to take back control of their well-being. They intend to share their vision with customers through a physical device as well as an accompanying app offering education and community surrounding a problem that is often misunderstood and stigmatized.

Reel Free

Alex Pollock (Michigan State University)

Reel Free is a medical device startup dedicated to revolutionizing oxygen therapy management for seniors and individuals with oxygen deficiencies. Their flagship product, the ReelMate Remote, offers a comprehensive solution designed to enhance safety, mobility, and independence for users of supplemental oxygen therapy.

Vitamin Clinic

Omomoemi Emmanuella Agbegha (Central Michigan University)

Vitamin Clinic which is the first of its kind, a fusion of the nutrition and game industry that specializes in providing customized freshly prepared smoothies and meal plans to clients based on their health status, preferences and dietary needs while transforming their somewhat challenging journey for healthy living into an exciting quest through games.

The pitch presenters will compete for the following prizes:

Grand prize: $5000 cash prize and MiSpringBoard certificate for free legal services

Second prize: $2000 cash prize and MiSpringBoard certificate for free legal services

Audience favorite: $500

Prizes and event support were made possible through the generosity of community partners including Thompson Retractor, MSUFCU, Varnum, Aurora Patents, IntentIP, Tom’s Food Markets, Munson Healthcare, and Grand Valley State University.