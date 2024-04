Make your salad work harder for you with this healthy and delicious dressing

For this month’s episode with Table Health’s Carol Bell we talk salad dressing.

Being in the Midwest we love our dressing and we put it on almost everything. But when you are trying to eat healthy or lose weight, do you have to forgo your favorite condiment? Absolutely not!

Carol shows us a simple but delicious recipe for salad dressing that packs a healthy punch without sacrifices the flavor profile we all know and love.

To try the recipe for yourself visit the Table Health website.