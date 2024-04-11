Limited edition Pure Michigan themed pie coming to GT Pie Company

TRAVERSE CITY — A new flavor will be served up soon at Grand Traverse Pie Company.

They’ve collaborated with Pure Michigan to create a “fruits of summer” pie—made with both Michigan cherries and blueberries and topped with brown sugar. They just unveiled the creation at the 2024 Pure Michigan Governor’s Conference.

The owners say their partnership with the Pure Michigan campaign has continued to grow immensely over the years.

“It’s all Michigan agriculture, which is an amazing industry in our state, all combined in a very unique and tasty pie,” says co-owner Mike Busley. “We’ve had a relationship with Pure Michigan for years, but this is the first time we’ve created a special, unique variety from an agricultural standpoint.”

For those who want to try this new flavor, it’ll be available online and in Grand Traverse Pie Company shops starting May 20 through September.

The Grand Traverse Pie Company is also a major supporter of Mi Kids Matter, a resource to help develop young minds in Michigan.