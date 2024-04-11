Dogman 3 begins filming in Benzie County

BENZIE COUNTY — Beulah is going Hollywood starting April 10.

Director Rich Brauer has started production there on “Dogman 3,” the highly-anticipated sequel to his local film series.

Brauer let us take a look behind the scenes to catch some of the initial setup.

The first film came out back in 2012, and after pandemic setbacks, Brauer is back behind the camera to give the community another scare. Businesses in downtown Beulah are excited to see their town back on the silver screen, and one local bar was willing to welcome the crew back for the conclusion of the trilogy.

“When I first heard that Rich was shooting this third movie, I remembered that the bar was in this building in the first film,” says Lucky Dog Bar & Grille Manager Ray Knox. “So I reached out to Rich and said, ‘Hey, I have the bar. Would you like to utilize the bar again for your third film?’”

There is currently no release date set for “Dogman 3.”