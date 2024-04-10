Large-scale solar energy to be discussed in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY — Solar energy will be the topic of a townhall meeting in Osecola County.

The county’s planning commission and the Michigan State University Extension are inviting the public to the meeting at the community building at the Osceola County fairgrounds in Evart. It is Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Mary Reilly, an educator with the MSU Extension, said people living in the area will be able to review an inventory map of local resources, hear the results of a local solar survey, and take part in small group discussions to provide additional public input on large-scale solar projects in the county.

Advertisement

“There’s a lot of interest in large scale solar energy right now. And a lot of communities are finding themselves not really well prepared. Understanding where they might want to go, where they shouldn’t go, where they’re most suitable versus what the people want. And we’re trying to create an opportunity and a framework that’s very neutral for the community to discuss these issues,” said Reilly.

This two-part process will result in a planning study that Osceola County and the townships can use or modify to meet their planning needs related to large scale solar installations of 40 acres or more.

For more information on planning for solar energy, please click here.