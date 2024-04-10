Good Day Northern Michigan, Wednesday, April 10

This weekend is Art in the Castle, a juried fine art fair at the historic Castle Farms in Charlevoix.

Karyn Stetz, who’s participating alongside award-winning artists from the Midwest, tells us more.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Poetry Out Loud

Interlochen Arts Academy is making sure their students never forget how beautiful poetry can be.

Student Paige Cook was recently named the 2024 Michigan Poetry Out Loud champion, and she joins us to talk about her passion for poetry and competing in nationals.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Blissfest

The annual Blissfest Music Festival is a celebration of music, culture, art and community.

Artistic director Caroline Barlow gives us a preview of the diverse and innovative folk, world and roots music you can experience there.