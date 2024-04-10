Alpena apartment catches fire; officials evacuate sleeping tenants

ALPENA — The Alpena City Fire Department responded to a fire Wednesday at 210 W. Lake St. at 10:52 a.m.

Officials said there was visible smoke coming from the residence.

The 911 request was made by a person walking by, officials said.

Crews reported that it was a two-story residential structure with smoke coming from a second-story apartment.

One crew was sent the rear of the building to gain access to the second-story apartment and begin victim search and fire attack operations, while a second crew gained access to the first-floor apartment to vacate tenants.

There were two brothers residing in the first-floor apartment who were asleep when firefighters entered the apartment, officials said. The men were safely evacuated as well as two cats.

The second-story apartment was vacant and unoccupied, officials said.

Crews quickly located and extinguished the source of the fire, which was in the floor of the second-story apartment where the fire appears to have originated from “knob and tube” type electrical wiring system between the first and second stories, officials said. Further investigation will continue.

There were no reported injuries.



