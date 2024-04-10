2 Nigerian men plead guilty to sextortion scheme in Michigan

RELATED STORIES

MARQUETTE — U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten on Wednesday announced that Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, of Lagos, Nigeria, each pleaded guilty to conspiring to sexually exploit teenage boys in the Western District of Michigan and across the United States. The offense of conspiracy to sexually exploit minors requires a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison; the maximum possible penalty is 30 years.

“Today’s guilty pleas represent an extraordinary success in the prosecution of international sextortion,” said Totten. “These convictions will send a message to criminals in Nigeria and every corner of the globe: working with our partners both here and overseas, we can find you and we can bring you to justice.”

He continued: “I hope these guilty pleas also bring a small measure of relief to the family of Jordan DeMay, who died as a result of this crime. Of course, the job is not done. The Ogoshi brothers await sentencing later this year, and we are still pursuing the extradition of the third defendant, Ezekiel Robert.”

The plea agreement describes the integrated roles played by Samuel and Samson Ogoshi in creating fake accounts, and luring and extorting victims. As part of their pleas, the Ogoshi brothers also agree to cooperate in the prosecution of others. The charges against Ezekiel Robert are still pending.

On Aug. 13, 2023, Nigeria extradited the Ogoshis to the United States to face prosecution after a grand jury indicted the brothers in November 2022 for sexual extortion. On March 21, 2024, a Nigerian court ordered the third defendant, Ezekiel Robert, to be extradited to the United States. He has appealed that decision and the matter is before the Nigerian High Court.

“Financial sextortion is a rising and very serious threat targeting our minors nationwide and this case shook the very core of our Michigan community,” said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “We encourage the public to have open and honest conversations with their loved ones surrounding sextortion and to take heed of the warning signs. If you believe you or someone you know has become a victim of this crime, please contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or submitting a tip at tips.fbi.gov.”

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Daniel Mekaru and Davin Reust, and investigated by the FBI, the Marquette Sheriff’s Department, and the Michigan State Police Cybercrimes Unit in Marquette with the cooperation and assistance of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of Nigeria. The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs, the U.S. Department of State, and the Nigerian Attorney General’s Office – Ministry of Justice provided critical assistance securing the arrest and extradition of the defendants.

The charges in the indictment against Ezekiel Robert remain pending and are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.