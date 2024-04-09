North Flight Aero Med adds helicopter to their fleet

TRAVERSE CITY — A new 5.5 million dollar S-76 C++ helicopter has been added to North Flight Aero Med’s fleet.

The joint operation between Corewell Health in Grand Rapids and Munson Healthcare will use the helicopter to serve as an air ambulance. It will operate from a base in Traverse City alongside a King Air B250 and B200 airplane.

Munson Healthcare serves over 11,000 square miles across Northern Michigan, and they say this will be another tool to provide essential care.

“The technology helps our pilots safely navigate to all of the various destinations that we go to in northern Michigan.” Says Northern Flight Aero Med Director Tiffany Obetts. “The improvement in our medical interior allows our flight nurses and flight paramedics to care for our critically ill patients. It really is an air intensive care unit.”

The new helicopter will be used to transport patients downstate or even out of state as needed.