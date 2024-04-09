New adult drug treatment court in Charlevoix County

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY — The 33rd Circuit Court has established an adult drug treatment court to help anyone dealing with addiction.

Participants in the program will receive intensive counseling, drug testing and supervision by the Michigan Department of Corrections. Services will be selected after an assessment to determine if participants are a fit for the program.

Charlevoix County Prosecutor Kit Tholen said it’s another way to help those going through hard times to get back to their families and places of employment.

“This is not just a downstate problem. It has very real effects here, and it’s taking people away from their families, employers and their communities,” said Tholen. ”This is one tool we have in addition to jail, regular probation, fines, costs – this is yet another tool we have to try and get people back on the track that we want them on.”

The new adult drug treatment court joins 32 others across the state and 23 DWI courts across 40 counties.