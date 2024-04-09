Herraduras Mexican Bar and Grill announces closure

A popular restaurant in Cadillac is shutting down in less than a week.

Herraduras Mexican Bar and Grill posted a notice about the closure at the restaurant which said their last day will be April 15th.

The notice said it was not an easy decision, but because their lease agreement was not renewed and despite their best efforts to work something out with the property owner, they are being forced to close down.

They also said they will continue to serve the same food they have been serving at Herraduras at the nearby Cantina Bamba.