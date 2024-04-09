Grand Rapids man arrested, accused of contractor fraud in Leelanau Co.

David Jon Jenkins

LEELANAU COUNTY — A Grand Rapids man has been arrested, accused of contractor fraud in Leelanau County.

Deputies were contacted in December 2023 by victims in Georgia who were building a new home in Northern Michigan. The victims said they had given almost $800,000 to David Jon Jenkins of Grand Rapids to act as the general contractor for their new home.

Detective searched financial records and interviewed several sub-contractors. They said work on the project had started but stopped because none of them were getting paid.

During the investigation, two other complaints came in from Leelanau County about Jenkins, involving a similar fraud and a bounced check to one of the sub-contractors. Detectives discovered that the Grand Rapids Police Department was also investigating him for similar allegations.

Jenkins turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Office on April 3 on charges of False Pretenses - $100,000 or more (a 20 year Felony) and Contractor Fraud – Fraudulent use of Building Contract Fund (also a felony).