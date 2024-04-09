Good Day Northern Michigan, Tuesday, April 9

A few weeks ago we told you about a slow-moving runaway who decided to take himself on a little adventure, a tortoise named Yoda.

Yoda’s owner Sarah-Jean Adolphus and Alicia Vargo tell us about the experience and to also update us on the nonprofit, The Power of 10 Foundation, which sends care packages to people with chronic and terminal illnesses and their Service Dogs.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Jamie White 4/9

The trials of the Oxford school shooter and his parents are coming to an end.

We welcome Michigan attorney Jamie White to help us break down what we might see as James Crumbley is sentenced.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Jack Segal 4/9

Israel has withdrawn most of their troops from Southern Gaza but says they still plan to root out Hamas fighters in Rafah.

Retired diplomat Jack Segal joins us, as many Palestinians returning home wonder when an attack on Rafah will come.