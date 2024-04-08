Traverse City man charged with driving while intoxicated and carrying concealed weapons

Michigan State Police photo

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — On April 7, a trooper from the Michigan State Police Traverse City Post stopped a vehicle on southbound M-37 near Grouse Drive in Blair Township for a moving violation, state police said.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Traverse City, displayed signs of intoxication, the trooper said.

The trooper asked the driver if he had any weapons inside the vehicle, state police said. The man said he had a handgun and shotgun in the backseat, they said. Both firearms were loaded and uncased, troopers said.

Sobriety tests were administered, and the driver was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, troopers said.

He was sent to the Grand Traverse County Jail pending arraignment for operating while intoxicated, carrying concealed weapons, possession loaded firearm in a vehicle, and having open intoxicants.