MyMichigan Medical Center Clare approves $40M expansion, revitalization project

Artist rendering of a new main entrance for the Medical Center at MyMichigan Medical Center Clare as part of a $40 million investment to continue to provide excellent care in an environment where patients and their care team feel safe and secure.

CLARE — After getting approval from its board, MyMichigan Medical Center Clare is ready to move ahead with a $40 million expansion and revitalization project.

Phase one will include construction of a new two-story section with an Emergency Department, Inpatient Unit and an expanded Imaging Department. Access to outpatient services and parking will also be improved.

Phase two of the project will include construction of a new main entrance and a plaza connecting the campus to the downtown area. It will also include a complete renovation of first floor public spaces.

“With these investments, we can provide the vast majority of health care that our patients need in their lifetime here in mid- and central Michigan, as well as continuing 24/7/365 access to life-sustaining, emergency care,” said Marita Hattem-Schiffman, president of MyMichigan Medical Centers in Clare, Alma and Mt. Pleasant. “The additions we’ve made to provider practices in Clare, Farwell and Harrison create more primary care access, and the modernization of the Medical Center means we can provide more care in a state-of-the-art environment that promotes hope and healing.”

Construction for phase one is expected to begin by 2025 and last 14 months. Phase two will immediately follow phase one and is anticipated to take eight months.

Named a Top Rural Hospital in 2021, the Medical Center in Clare has more than 300 employees, volunteers, physicians and other personnel. It offers a full range of services in specialty areas including diabetes, emergency care, adult trauma, heart and vascular services, hyperbaric oxygen, infusion services, neurosciences, occupational health, ophthalmology, orthopedics, primary care, pulmonology, rehab services, sleep disorders, spine and pain, surgery, women’s health and wound treatment.