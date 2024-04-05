Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center holds annual ‘Diesel Day’

On Thursday, the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center hosted their annual ‘Diesel Day’ a career fair that connects local businesses in Michigan with the talented young students at the CTC that will soon enter the labor force.

Events like ‘Diesel Days’ are the lifeblood of the mechanical industry that has historically had a difficult time recruiting younger workers. But what many students do not realize is that these careers are sustainable, well-paid, and in high demand. Anything from mechanical maintenance to welding, there are a multitude of career paths available in a variety of industries.

For more information on the programs available visit the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center website.