Sault Ste. Marie nurses to strike over claims of unfair labor practices at MyMichigan Medical Center

SAULT STE. MARIE — Registered nurses at MyMichigan Medical Center Sault gave notice that they are going on strike to protest what they say are unfair labor practices.

The 10-day notice was delivered late, with the five-day strike planned to begin at 6:45 a.m. on April 15.

Nurses have been working under a contract that expired Dec. 31. Both sides met Wednesday to negotiate a new contract, but didn’t reach an agreement.

“We are willing to sacrifice our paychecks to fight for our patients because we cannot allow the situation at our hospital to continue to deteriorate,” said Colleen Waucaush, RN, president of the local union. “It’s clear that MyMichigan executives are not taking our concerns about staffing seriously. They failed to act after our petition, and they failed to act after our informational picket. A strike is the only option we have left for us to show we are committed to advocating for our patients and our community.”

The Michigan Nurses Association claims that MyMichigan executives bring Sault nurses to a level comparable with other Upper Peninsula hospitals, address rising costs of health insurance, and providing union nurses with less benefits than non-union employees.

They say at least 10 charges of illegal behavior have been filed against MyMichigan in the past decade, and a federal investigation led to a settlement over targeting union activity. Despite that, some registered nurses say they feel MyMichigan’s behavior has not improved.

“Nurses want the best for our patients, and that means having enough staff to provide the best care possible. We are losing nurses to other hospitals because MyMichigan pays so little in the Soo – that’s not fair to our community. We are united in standing strong for what’s right,” said Brittany Barrett, RN.

You can read the full notice to employees here.