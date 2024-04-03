Troopers investigate death of 5-year-old boy killed by gun in Newaygo Co.

NEWAYGO COUNTY — Michigan State Police are investigating after a 5-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound in Newaygo County on Monday.

Troopers say it happened around 3 p.m. at a home in Garfield Township.

According to their initial investigation, two children found a gun in the bedroom of their grandparents’ home. A 6-year-old boy was holding the gun when it fired, killing the 5-year-old.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be sent to the Newaygo County prosecutor and charges could be issued.