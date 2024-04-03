Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservatory purchases 510-acre plot

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Property recently targeted for large scale housing will now become a public park with hiking trails and more.

The 510 acres between Four and Five Mile Roads was purchased for $5.1 million by the conservatory. The conservatory now has three years to pay back the loan for the purchase from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.

“It’s a spectacular property. It has some of the finest views of Grand Traverse Bay anywhere. In fact, you can see all the way across Leelanau County, 19 miles to Sugarloaf Ski Resort…breathtaking,” said executive director Glen Chown.

The site will prioritize conservation and recreation.