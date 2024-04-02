North Manitou Light Keepers announce final phase of ‘Crib’ restoration

LELAND — North Manitou Light Keepers (NMLK) on Tuesday announced the launch of the final phase of the campaign for “The Crib.”

The campaign supports the restoration of the North Manitou Shoal Light, also known as The Crib. The goal of this phase is to raise the $300,000 needed to complete major restoration of the historic offshore lighthouse in the Manitou Passage.

With the funding, NMLK will install new electrical and plumbing systems as well as new interior fixtures and finishes, the group said. This work will complete the major restoration of The Crib and could be done by the end of 2025. After its completion, overnight stays and other experiences - in addition to currently offered day tours - will be available.

NMLK so far has raised $175,000 of its goal, and $100,000 came from a donation by Daniel and Anna Oginsky. They have donated about $500,000 since 2017, NMLK said.

“Bringing The Crib back to life has become a calling, and we are all determined to see the job through,” said Daniel Oginsky, who currently serves as NMLK president. “As a piece of Michigan maritime history, a part of the beauty of the Manitou Passage, and a symbol of light, our whole team is excited to make The Crib open for appreciation, education and amazing experiences.”

If anyone would like to donate to the project, visit https://northmanitoulightkeepers.org/. Sponsors will be honored with permanent signage in The Crib.



