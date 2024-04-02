Downstate man, last name Batman, arrested for alleged drunk driving and cocaine possession

Jamal Roosevelt Batman (Derrick Carroll)

CADILLAC — Troopers pulled over a car on southbound US-131 in Clam Lake Township around 3 a.m. Sunday.

They say the driver, Jamal Roosevelt Batman from Detroit, had an open bottle of tequila and appeared to be drunk. Batman was tested and placed under arrest.

When Batman was taken out of the patrol car, troopers say a small plastic baggie of cocaine was found on the seat where he had been sitting.

Batman was charged with one count Operating While Intoxicated - Third Offense, one count Possession Cocaine Under 25 grams, one count Open Intoxicants in Vehicle, and one count Driving While License Revoked. His bond was set at $100,000.