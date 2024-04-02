Cadillac High School student killed in rollover crash downstate

CADILLAC — The Cadillac community is mourning the loss of a high school student who died in a crash, troopers said Monday.

The student was killed in a rollover crash downstate on Sunday morning, state police said. The crash happened on US 23 in Livingston County.

State police say a driver heading south lost control and went off the road and flipped.

Advertisement

Three people inside the vehicle died at the scene, including a 16-year-old girl who went to Cadillac High School, officials said.

An 18-year-old man is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Hospital. The driver is at the same hospital in stable condition, troopers said.

State police said it is not clear at this point what caused the crash, but an investigation is ongoing.