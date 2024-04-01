Agreement between Northwestern Michigan College and Lake Superior State guarentees admission for engineering students

There are more opportunities for engineering students at Northwestern Michigan College.

A new agreement between NMC and Lake Superior State University allows students to complete an associates degree at NMC, and guarantees admission and transfers to LSSU.

It allows students to pursue a bachelor’s degree in four specialty areas in engineering: mechanical, electrical, robotics and computer.

Advertisement

“When they’re starting off here. They want to be able to know will this class work for the degree that I want. Will I be able to get into that university when the time comes? And what will that ultimately get me in terms of a bachelor’s degree at the end? And partnerships like this give a lot of certainty to all of those questions,”

Lake Superior State University has a 100% job placement after graduation.