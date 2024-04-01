A friend looking for the fur-ever home: Meet Rinka!

For this month’s episode of “Happy Tails” with our friends from the Cherryland Humane Society we meet a wonderful 3 year old spayed young lady named Rinka. She is a calm, loyal, and curious mixed breed dog that is equally at home on the trails as she is on the couch, as long as you are with her.

Rinka, like all other animals in shelters and rescues across the state, deserves a home where she can be loved because this little girl has a lot of love to give.

Rinka is good with children, other dogs, and potentially cats (but Cherryland requests a meet & greet for cats to make sure its a good fit).

Rinka - Cherryland Humane Society

For more information on pets available for adoption or to adopt Rinka visit the Cherryland Humane Society website.

