Woman’s vehicle leaves roadway and hits multiple homes, Leelanau Co. deputies say

LEELANAU COUNTY — On March 28 at 11:31 a.m., the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the 9300 block of South West Bay Shore Drive for a report of a motor vehicle crash where a vehicle had struck a residence.

Deputies arriving on scene said that a 2024 Silver Subaru, driven by a 22-year-old Suttons Bay women, had been travelling south when she left the roadway to the right.

The vehicle then drove through five residential yards, striking several fixed objects before hitting the front porch area of one residence, causing severe damage, then careening off and coming to rest against a deck of an additional neighboring residence, deputies said.

The vehicle’s driver was checked for injuries by Elmwood Twp. Fire and Rescue before being released from the scene, deputies said.

The initial investigation determined that alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, deputies said.

Officials will update when they have more information.