Troopers nab driver they say repeatedly blew through stop signs in Grand Traverse; also find weapons in the vehicle

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY – Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch said Friday they had received numerous calls about a dark blue Audi running stop signs and speeding on Old Mission Peninsula near East Bay Park over the course of several weeks.

On March 16 around 4:45 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Traverse City Post located a vehicle that matched the description in the East Bay Park parking lot.

Troopers positioned their patrol vehicle a few streets away at an intersection where the vehicle had been reportedly disregarding stop signs, they said. A short time later, troopers said they saw the vehicle disregard a stop sign at the intersection of E Bay Blvd and Sequioa Street.

The vehicle was stopped for disregarding a stop sign as well as an equipment violation, troopers said.

A search of the vehicle revealed a Hi-Point .45 caliber rifle with a fully loaded magazine underneath a blanket in the back seat of the vehicle, troopers said.

A double-edged, non-folding knife was also located in a compartment underneath the driver seat, they said.

The driver, a 19-year-old Traverse City man, was arrested and sent to the Grand Traverse County Jail pending arraignment.



