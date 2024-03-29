Mt. Pleasant Secretary of State office will be closed April 15-19 for move to new location

MT. PLEASANT – The Secretary of State office at 1245 N. Mission St. in Mt. Pleasant will permanently close at 5 p.m. Friday, April 12, as it moves to a new location.

The office is moving to 2305 Hawthorne Dr. and will open for business at 9 a.m. Monday, April 22. The new office, about two miles west of the current one, is in a location with quiet surroundings and offers more open lobby space, improved counters, public restrooms, new carpet and free parking.

During the weeklong closure, residents are encouraged to complete their transactions online at Michigan.gov/SOS. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s administration has doubled the number of services available online, and now most transactions can be done from computer, tablet or mobile phone.

Advertisement

Self-service stations provide instant registration, driver’s license and ID renewals, as well as some other transactions, and offer nine language options. The nearest machine is located in the Meijer store at 1015 E. Pickard St.

Residents who need to come into an office for Secretary of State services before the new location opens may schedule their visit at the next closest office at Michigan.gov/SOS or by calling 1-888-767-6424. The nearest offices are located at 121 Schoolcrest Ave. in Clare, 1586 Wright Ave. in Alma and 1832 N. Saginaw Rd. in Midland. The offices are open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.