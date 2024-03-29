Little Traverse Bay Humane Society will hide easter eggs for you

A new fundraiser offered by the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society brings egg hunting home to you.

In the “Egg my house” campaign the easter bunny will hop around your yard hiding or delivering eggs for children or pets. The eggs can be made for children or pets.

The eggs can be filled with either candy or pet treats.

“We’ve taken in a lot of animals lately that have needed some extra care. So we were thinking about how we could raise some extra funds, but also get the community involved in a fun way. So we thought this was the perfect idea to get people excited and involved,” said Jessica Mendezona, director of development at the humane society.

There are several packages available, sign up before midnight at www.ltbhs.com/eggmyhouse.