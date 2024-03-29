Haley’s Hot Takes: Shakira, Babies, and More!

Shakira has released a new album! This is the first album we have had from her in seven years! The album includes new songs, remixes, and more!

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have welcomed their second child! They shared on social media that his name is Cardinal and is “awesome”. They also stated that they will not be sharing pictures of the baby.

It is baby season in Hollywood! Actresses Lea Michele and Ashley Tisdale both announced this week that they are each expecting their baby number two! They join the list with Vanessa Hudgens, who shocked everyone with her baby bump at the Oscars earlier this month.

Advertisement

There is a new bachelorette! Jenn Tran was announced as the newest lead of the franchise this past Monday! This makes her the first Asian American to take the role! She most recently appeared on the latest season on “The Bachelor” and came in fifth.

Life magazine is back! Bedford Media, which was founded by model Karlie Kloss and her husband Josh Kushner, will revive the print and digital media.

There is a new show to watch! “Girls on the Bus” is a show about female journalists taking over and learning about the crazy world media. You can watch it on HBO Max every Thursday!

This is some drama! Rebel Wilson is claiming that actor Sacha Baron Cohen is trying to stop her upcoming memoir. They both worked together back in 2016 on the movie “Grimsby”. She had previously talked about how they did not get a long on set , and even accused him of harassing’s her. According to Wilson, Baron Cohen has hired a team to try to stop her book. If she is able to publish it, the book will come out April 2nd.

Tune in every Friday on Good Day for Haley’s Hot Takes!