The Coast Guard Vessel Traffic Service has closed the St. Marys River in Sault Ste. Marie, officials said Thursday morning.

The river was closed from Nine Mile Point to Point Aux Frenes following a marine casualty involving a commercial vessel near Munuscong Lake Junction.

There are no specifics about what happened, and no word yet on when the St. Marys River will be reopened.

The vessel traffic service will provide updates on the restoration of the waterway as conditions improve.