How one police department treats choking emergencies

Today is National Choking Awareness Day.

Mason County sheriff’s department has implemented anti-choking devices in all of their patrol cars in hopes of quickly treating a crisis.

The idea started as a stocking stuffer that Sheriff Kim Cole’s wife got to have in their home. After Christmas the sheriff had the anti-choking devices ordered for patrol cars with both toddler and adult devices included.

“I’m really thankful that we have such a day recognized. It’s something that’s kind of maybe not really well known. So I think National Choking Awareness Day is something that we should probably take a more serious look at as a community, as law enforcement leaders and as grandparents or parents,” Sherriff Cole said.



