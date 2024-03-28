Former Pine Grove Athletic Center back up for sale

The long vacant athletic center located in Cadillac is back up for sale after being purchased by Munson during the pandemic.

The healthcare network acquired the property with the intention of creating a rehab facility. During the pandemic the focus shifted to other services. Just last week Munson announced the sale of the property.

“The proceeds from the sale of Pine Grove will be used to help us cover the cost of a new CT scanner that we had at the hospital,” said Peter Marinoff, president of Munson Cadillac Hospital.

“We just added a second CT scanner to the hospital and actually has more capabilities to offer the community,” Marinoff said.

Who the property was sold to and what will become of it is still unclear.