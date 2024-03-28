Federal bill would prevent sturgeon being labeled endangered

A Michigan congressman has introduced a bill to keep regulation of Michigan’s sturgeon season in state hands.

The SPEAR Act, introduced by Rep. Jack Bergman, would prevent the US Fish and Wildlife Services from designating the species as endangered.

Environmental advocates have asked the department to review the designation of sturgeon, which could result in a final ruling next year. A designation of the species as endangered would effectively end harvesting nationwide.

State Rep. Cam Cavitt, whose district includes Black Lake, says that current state efforts are enough to support the species. The season is already highly regulated, with only twelve fish allowed to be harvested per year.

The state DNR has stocked hundreds or thousands of sturgeon per year to support a stable population.