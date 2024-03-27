Officials looking into the disappearance of Jacob Cabinaw more than a decade later

Officials with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office are looking into an unsolved missing persons case from 2010.

30-year-old Jacob Cabinaw disappeared 14 years ago. He last had contact with his friends at Hickory Hills on March 31, 2010 and was last seen in West Fork, Arkansas a few days later on April 2nd.

Police say Cabinaw didn’t have any plans to take a trip, had two young children, was a member of the Michigan National Guard and was set to graduate with his Mechanic Certification two weeks after his disappearance.

They say they continue to investigate,

“We haven’t forgotten about Jacob. We continuously are trying to figure out what happened.”

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office will be meeting with the Western Michigan University Cold Case program next week to talk about the case,

“There’s other resources out there that can assist us in our investigations. There’s other law enforcement agencies doing things that are affecting investigations. So to be responsible is to reach out to those resources and see how they can benefit us with the investigation.”

9 &10 News will be sitting down with Cabinaw's family and law enforcement in the coming weeks to delve deeper into the case as part of our *Unsolved* series.













Advertisement








