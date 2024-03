Today, Mary Bono and Matt Robinson speak about their campaign called “The Painful Truth” to encourage consumers to explore non-addictive pain relief options with their doctor before taking opioids. Traci Lamb, advocate for caregivers discusses resources available for free to members of Northern Michigan community. In a few months, the Cadillac Freedom Festival will be underway with 4th of July festivities. Organizers for the festival share how the community can get involved.

