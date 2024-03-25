The Farmers’ Creamery in Mio recalls milk products due to improper antibiotic testing

MIO — Out of an abundance of caution, The Farmers’ Creamery of Mio said Monday the company is voluntarily recalling specific milk products produced by the company between March 11, 2024, and March 13, 2024, because the incoming raw milk used was not properly tested for drug residues prior to production, as outlined in The Pasteurized Milk Ordinance.

While no illnesses or hospitalizations associated with the recalled products have been reported, consuming products containing antibiotics can pose a significant health risk to individuals with Beta-lactam allergies or immunocompromised individuals.

The dairy products being recalled are packaged in glass and plastic bottles and bags.

Advertisement

Products include Fluid Whole Milk, Fluid 2% Milk, Fluid Skim Milk, Fluid Chocolate Milk, Fluid Moo-Cacino Milk, Fluid Salted Caramel Milk, Fluid Heavy Cream, Fluid Half & Half, and cheese curds of all varieties including: Smoked Cheese Curds, Chive Cheese Curds, Cajun Cheese Curds, Cheddar Cheese Curds, Dill Cheese Curds, Horseradish Cheese Curds.

The products can be identified by “The Farmers’ Creamery 26-034″ on the label. Lot codes for the fluid products are identified by “Sell By 3 28″ and “Sell By 3 30″. Lot codes for the cheese curds are identified by “Sell by 5/13/24″. Product was distributed in Michigan.

The Farmers’ Creamery has notified its distributors to arrange for return/pick-up of all recalled products. Retailers and distributors that have fluid milk and cheese products included in the recall should pull the products from their shelves for return to The Farmers’ Creamery. Customers with recalled products should not consume the fluid milk or cheese and should discard the products or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Questions regarding this recall should be directed to The Farmers’ Creamery at 989-826-8368.