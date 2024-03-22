Haley’s Hot Takes: Travis Kelce, Margot Robbie, and more!

Margot Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap is working on a new movie! It is rumored that they will be producing a movie about the popular 2000s computer game, “Sims”. There is not a lot of information right now, but I am really excited about it!

HBO has released two new trailers for their hit show “House of the Dragons”. Viewers get to pick a side on how should win the “iron throne”. Season two of the show will premiere on June 16th.

Travis Kelce is reported in talks to host a reboot of the game show “Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader?”. It would stream on Amazon Prime and would feature celebrity guests instead of students.

If you a fan of the reality show “Vanderpump Rules”, than you might want to clear your calendars. Tom Sandavol and his band, “Tom Sandavol and the Most Extras” are coming to Ludington to perform at Stix. The show is on May 25th and tickets are on sale now!

