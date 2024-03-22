Civil Air Patrol hosts conference for members in Grand Traverse Co.

TRAVERSE CITY — An auxiliary of the United States Air Force is holding a conference this weekend in Grand Traverse County.

The Michigan wing of the Civil Air Patrol is bringing more than 150 members together at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa to meet and celebrate their achievements.

“Networking is very important throughout the year. We’re involved with statewide, or as we call them, ‘wing-wide’ missions that a lot of people from across the state are involved in, so getting to know each other is very important. Also, this conference involves recognizing some of the things that the members have done,” said William VanderMolen, Civil Air Patrol Captain.

The Civil Air Patrol is comprised of volunteers who carry out a wide array of public services throughout the country, from search and rescue to education.