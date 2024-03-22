Get ready for summer fun at the annual RV and camper show in Traverse City this weekend

TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Association of RV and Campgrounds (MARVAC) is hosting their 32nd Annual Northwest Michigan RV & Camping Show this weekend.

There will be more than 40 units on display at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center, along with dealers to help direct the buying process.

“Camping and RVing is part of our fabric here in Michigan. With the Great Lakes, the outdoors is just something that we do. Being up here in Northern Michigan...is something that we celebrate every year,” said John Lindley, MARVAC president and CEO.

Tickets are available at the door and are good for one day. The RV show ends Sunday at 5 p.m.

You can find more information about dates and times here.