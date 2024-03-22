Alpena man arrested on charges of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material

Jonathan Charles Budnick

ALPENA — The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Friday announced the arrest of Jonathan Charles Budnick, 38 of Alpena, for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

Budnick was arrested following an investigation that began when a tip was received from the Michigan Department of Corrections, troopers said.

A search of Budnick’s residence resulted in numerous internet capable devices being seized, troopers said.

Budnick was charged with one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, as well as habitual offender fourth offense.

Budnick was arraigned in the 88th Judicial District Court on March 18.

The MSP ICAC Task Force was assisted by the MSP Alpena Post, Michigan Department of Corrections and the MSP Canine Team.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the Cyber Tip Line at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.



