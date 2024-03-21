Traverse City commissioners vote to fast-track TART expansion project

TRAVERSE CITY — Construction on the TART Bayfront Improvement and Extension Project is set to be fast-tracked for this summer.

City commissioners entered negotiations with Team Elmer to save money, eliminate scheduling conflicts and speed up the timeline. Scheduled improvements include widening the trail and implementing safer crossings.

City engineer Anne Pagano said construction on the project will happen at the same time as work on the Grandview Parkway, which will limit trail closures.

“I can certainly say that it won’t be as disruptive as it would have been if we had done it separately from the Grandview Parkway project with MDOT. Having construction already happening in the area, I think it’ll be the least amount of disruption possible to get the project done,” Pagano said.

The contract negotiations will continue this month and head to the city commission for final approval in April.